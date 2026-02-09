Unidentified woman’s body found in Paltan Bazaar, Police launch probe

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police recovered the body of a woman from the Paltan Bazaar area of Guwahati. The body was found near the gate of the Shrimanta Sankar Kristi Bikash Samiti Naamghar under the jurisdiction of Paltan Bazaar police station. According to police sources, the body was recovered following information from local residents and was subsequently sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). After the post-mortem examination was conducted on Saturday, the body was kept at the GMCH morgue for identification. The deceased was estimated to be around 40 years old, police said. A case has been registered in connection with the incident, and an investigation is currently underway to ascertain the identity of the woman and the circumstances surrounding her death.

