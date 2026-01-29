Missing retired teacher’s body found in Dhansiri river at Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The body of retired teacher Pranita Das, who had been missing from Numaligarh under Bokakhat sub-division, was recovered on Wednesday at Nikarighat in Bokakhat. Her body was found in the Dhansiri river. According to family members, the retired teacher had left her home at around 5 am on Friday for a morning walk and had been missing since then. However, the exact circumstances leading to her death are still unclear. It is noteworthy that the teacher had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for a long time.

Also Read: Body of middle-aged man recovered from Kapili river at Rani