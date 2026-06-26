Unidentified youth found dead on Guwahati footpath; police launch probe

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An unidentified youth was found dead on a footpath near Railway Gate No. 4 under Bharalumukh Police Station in Guwahati. Police said the deceased appeared to be around 30 years old and about 5.5 feet tall. He was wearing a black shirt and black trousers. Passers-by spotted the youth lying motionless on the footpath and informed the police. A police team reached the spot and recovered the body. The body was sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination. Police said it would be kept in the mortuary for 72 hours for identification by relatives or acquaintances. Further investigation is underway.

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