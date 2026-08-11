Unidentified youth’s body found in Pamohi river, Garchuk Police launch probe

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The body of an unidentified youth was recovered from a river in the Pamohi area under Garchuk Police Station on Monday morning. Locals spotted the body floating in the river and alerted the police. The deceased was wearing jeans and a T-shirt when the body was recovered. Residents suspected that the youth might have been murdered before the body was dumped in the river. The incident raised concern among people in the area. A team from Garchuk Police reached the spot after receiving the information and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. Police were continuing their probe to establish the identity of the deceased and determine the cause of death.

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