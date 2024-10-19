Union Minister Pabitra Margherita to represent India at swearing-in of Indonesian President

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, is scheduled to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new president of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, as India's representative. Subianto will take oath of office on October 20.

Margherita has already left for Indonesia from New Delhi on Friday. The diplomatic ties between India and Indonesia span a period of over 75 years. Indonesia is one of the stakeholder countries in India's Act East Policy, which is a program by the Government of India to strengthen its economy and strategic ties with Southeast Asian countries. Margherita is a Rajya Sabha member from Assam, and he was inducted into PM Modi's consecutive third-time ministry as a minister of state for External Affairs and Textiles.

