‘Increase APAR enrolment’: Kamrup District Administration Holds Meeting to Boost APAAR Enrollment in Schools

GUWAHATI: A meeting on APAAR (Automated Permanent Academy Account Registry) was conducted by the Kamrup (M) district administration at the conference hall of the DC office today. The meeting urged the principals and head teachers of different schools in the district to increase the APAAR enrollment in the district.

The district administration requested the principals and head teachers to encourage students to register on the APAAR portal at the earliest. There was a presentation by the education department in the district on the different aspects of APAAR, including the step-by-step registration process for generation of an APAAR ID. APAAR, which stands for Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry, is an identification system designed for all students in India. This initiative is part of the 'One Nation, One Student ID' programme launched by the government in alignment with the new National Education Policy of 2020. The meeting was attended by 300+ head teachers and principals of different schools in the district. The event was also addressed by the DC Kamrup (Metro) Sumit Sattawan and ADC (Education) Casio Karan Pegu.

