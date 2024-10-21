Union Minister Pabitra Margherita Wishes Indonesian President on PM Narendra Modi’s Behalf

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Prabowo Subianto took oath of office as the eighth President of Indonesia in Jakarta today. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita represented India at the swearing-in ceremony in the Indonesian Parliament House. Gibran Rakabuming also took the oath as the vice president. On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Margherita wished both Indonesian leaders. During his two-day visit to Indonesia, Margherita had discussions with the chief executives of Indian companies based in Indonesia.

Earlier in the day, Margherita paid tributes to the national monument of Indonesia.

Also Read: Union Minister Pabitra Margherita to represent India at swearing-in of Indonesian President