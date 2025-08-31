Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates INI Radiology Update 2025

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The INI Radiology Update 2025, organized by the Radiological Forum for Institutes of National Importance (INIs) in collaboration with AIIMS Guwahati, was inaugurated on Saturday by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal. The three-day conclave, themed “Advancing Imaging & Interventional Radiology,” has brought together radiologists, clinicians, researchers and scientists from across India and abroad.

Representatives from premier institutes including all AIIMS, PGIMER Chandigarh, NIMHANS Bengaluru, SCTIMST Thiruvananthapuram, SGPGIMS Lucknow and other leading government medical colleges are participating in the academic gathering.

The inauguration was also attended by Prof. (Dr.) Ashok Puranik, Executive Director of AIIMS Guwahati; Prof. (Dr.) Shailesh B. Gaikwad, Chief, Cardiac-Neuro Centre, AIIMS New Delhi; Prof. (Dr.) Pranjal Phukan, AIIMS Guwahati; and senior radiologists from AIIMS Bhopal, Rishikesh, Raipur and other institutions.

Addressing the gathering, Sonowal described the conclave as a landmark initiative that not only fosters academic exchange but also strengthens India’s vision of accessible and innovative healthcare. He lauded AIIMS Guwahati for positioning the Northeast as an emerging hub of medical excellence.

The Minister highlighted the transformation of India’s healthcare sector since 2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing the expansion of AIIMS institutions from seven to 23, the Ayushman Bharat–PM Jan Arogya Yojana which has provided health assurance to over 55 crore citizens, and the Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana with more than 11,000 Kendras offering affordable medicines. He also noted that the number of medical colleges and MBBS seats has more than doubled in the last decade, addressing the shortage of doctors and specialists.

Sonowal stressed the government’s focus on modern diagnostic facilities for early detection of cancer, stroke and cardiac conditions, as well as the importance of green and sustainable healthcare. He praised AIIMS Guwahati as a model of eco-friendly hospital design.

