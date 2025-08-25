Government to explore dedicated satellite technology for maritime sector: Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi: The government will explore the possibility of launching a dedicated satellite or acquiring a transponder to strengthen India’s maritime governance and port management infrastructure, said Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal. The ministry should plan to launch a satellite of our own or acquire a dedicated transponder for the Indian maritime sector, he added. “This will strengthen India’s coastal and port management infrastructure through advanced space-based solutions,” Sonowal said.

According to the minister, the proposed system would provide exclusive coverage for Indian coastal waters, inland waterways and port regions, integrating with national maritime databases to offer real-time monitoring of vessel traffic, navigational safety and port operations.

“This will help in enhanced vessel traffic monitoring, real-time ship tracking across India’s coastline and EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone), early identification of congestion and improved navigational safety. It will also improve preparedness for search-and-rescue, pollution control and disaster management, while reducing dependence on foreign navigation systems and supporting Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sonowal highlighted. The minister said the country has emerged as a global leader in science and technology. “India has made remarkable progress as a nation in science and technology and has built one of the world’s most respected and efficient space programmes,” he noted. Sonowal recalled India’s journey in space research, its quest of knowledge for the betterment of humanity. (IANS)

