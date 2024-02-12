Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal leads wall-painting campaign for BJP

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, drew a Lotus, the symbol of the BJP, as part of the BJP Wall Painting programme at the Jyotikuchi area of the city today. As part of this national campaign, the senior leader of the party joined enthusiastic party workers as well as common people to draw a lotus where everyone cheered for 'Ek Bar Phir Se Modi Sarkar.'

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has been able to break shackles from the dark age of inefficient, inept, corrupt misgovernance by the Congress, as the country is set to launch itself towards becoming the world's top three economy. The people of India suffered due to Congress's obsession to please one family at the cost of everything, as their 'Garibi Hatao' chants were mere optics. Due to its corrupt and inefficient governance, India could not come out of poverty, despite being one of the most promising economies in the world. Since 2014, under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has regained its lost confidence as it cruises towards becoming an Atmanirbhar nation at the end of Amrit Kaal. Due to Modi's leadership, the country is experiencing the true fruit of a welfare state with a corruption-free, efficient, and inclusive government at its centre. It is a moment of great joy that the Modi government's effort led to the rescue of 25 crore Indians from the abyss of poverty in the last 10 years. This clearly shows how the Modi government means business as opposed to the Congress government's means to please the family. This is why the whole country is saying, 'Ek Bar Phir Se Modi Sarkar."

Adding further, Sonowal said, "Our beautiful region of the North East never received its due until Narendra Modi came to lead the country in 2014. For every small thing, we had to launch a protest, a movement to lodge our demand for our rightful way of existence. Most of the time, we were denied what is rightfully our region's right to grow and develop. Modi brought about a meaningful change as he brought the focus to the North East with an agenda for development and growth. After decades of disturbance and insurgency, under Modi ji, most of the Northeast could attain peace as insurgents joined the mainstream after meaningful dialogues. I can say that wherever Louts bloomed, there was and is peace and prosperity. Due to the arrogance, ignorance, or simply supercilious attitude of Congress towards the North East, we, the people of the region, suffered for decades. Countless young people died. Since 2014, Modi ji has travelled to the region more than 60 times, the most by any prime inister. Almost 900 trips were made by his members of the Council of Ministers to the region. All these helped the region gain approval as a destination of promise, peace, and prosperity. Today, the North East is propelling the growth engine of the country, a thought that never crossed the minds of Congress." The event was also attended by Guwahati Mrigen Sarania, Smita Roy, Deputy Mayor, and others.

