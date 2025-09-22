Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Pays Last Respects to Zubeen Garg

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today paid his final tributes to Assam’s heartthrob, Zubeen Garg, at the Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, Sarusajai, Guwahati. Sonowal bowed before the mortal remains of the legendary singer, prayed for the eternal peace of his departed soul, and expressed his deepest condolences to Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg. Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Sonowal said, “We are deeply shocked! Today, I paid my final respects to our beloved, timeless artiste Zubeen Garg, who has physically departed but will forever remain immortal in the hearts of people. His untimely demise is not only a huge loss to Assam’s cultural sphere but also an irreplaceable loss to the world of music. His creations were a shower of devotion; his voice, words, and melodies reflected a far-reaching vision. Zubeen was the heartbeat and comfort of every Assamese soul.” Sonowal further added that Zubeen’s works transcended all barriers of caste, creed, religion, and language. “His unparalleled creations will continue to resonate across generations. We, the people of Assam, will keep Zubeen alive in our hearts forever,” he affirmed.

