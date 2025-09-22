Assam: Zubeen’s post-mortem report awaited, says CM Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Singapore government has handed over Zubeen Garg’s death certificate to the Assam government and the cause of death has been stated as ‘drowning’ and the date of death as September 19. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the post-mortem report is essential for the CID to begin their investigations. The report is yet to be furnished by the Singapore government and the state government is taking up the issue in earnest with the government there to speed up the process, the CM said.

