Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal takes part in Rozgar Mela, Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, joined PM Narendra Modi at the Rozgar Mela held at the Frontier HQ near Azara in Guwahati. The mela witnessed appointment letters distributed to 158 candidates from various departments and organisations of the Government of India.

The successful candidates were inducted into various departments of the government as well as organisations such as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Central GST, BSF, CISF, Indian Post, CRPF, FCI, EPFO, and banking services, among others. Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is going under transformation towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy by 2030. By instituting rousing initiatives like Start Up India, India has created the world’s third-largest start-up ecosystem, creating innumerable opportunities for the youth of the country. As we welcome the new recruits to the government today, I congratulate you on your remarkable feat and call upon all of you to commit to the cause of nation-building by becoming true karmayogis. With your committed work, the government will be able to deliver welfare output to the people efficiently. During this phase, the contribution of the young as stakeholders holds the most important position as changemakers. Your contribution as Karmyogis will add to this wonderful movement and make our country the best nation in the world by 2047. Let us all join in this wonderful initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and commit ourselves to the cause of nation-building.”

