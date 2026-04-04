United Bengali Forum Assam Backs Candidates Across Parties for 2026 Assembly Elections

The United Bengali Forum, Assam has announced support for a cross-party slate of candidates ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, extending its backing based on community considerations rather than party affiliations.

The decision was taken at an emergency extended executive meeting held on March 28, according to UBFA President Sahadev Das.

Based on resolutions adopted at the meeting, the forum has extended unconditional support to the following candidates: Jagadish Bhuyan from Sadiya, Mainak Patra from Dibrugarh, Ranjit Roy from Dhemaji, Gyanashree Bora from Mariani, Kunki Chowdhury from Guwahati Central, Mira Borthakur from Dispur, and Swapan Kar from Lumding.

The list spans candidates from the Congress, AJP, and other political formations, reflecting the forum's stated position of prioritising community interests over party loyalty.

The UBFA has also left open the possibility of extending support to additional candidates in other constituencies as the election season progresses.

Also Read: DK Shivakumar and Gaurav Gogoi Campaign for Congress in Dispur, Back Mira Borthakur