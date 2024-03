Guwahati: The United Opposition Forum, Assam, the coalition of 16 opposition parties of the state, has submitted a memorandum to be presented to the President of India through the Governor of Assam, calling for the repulsion of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. Calling the act unconstitutional and anti-national, the leaders mentioned that the CAA would nullify the historic Assam Accord of 1985.

Also Read: Assam: 3 KMSS Leaders Detained Ahead of Anti-CAA Protest, Claims Akhil Gogoi