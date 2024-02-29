Assam: 3 KMSS Leaders Detained Ahead of Anti-CAA Protest, Claims Akhil Gogoi

GUWAHATI: Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has alleged that police have arrested at least three student leaders ahead of the anti-CAA protests in Assam.

The arrested leaders have been identified as Zahiruddin Laskar, general secretary of Raijor Dal, Umananda Maran, secretary of Tinsukia District Chhatra Mukti Sangram Samiti and Ratul Roy, the secretary of Dhubri District Krishak Mukti.

The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) restarted in Assam ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Moreover, a significant rally organized by the anti-CAA coordination committee, Assam, was held at Lakhidhar Bora Kshetra in Guwahati on February 17.