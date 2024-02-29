Assam: 3 KMSS Leaders Detained Ahead of Anti-CAA Protest, Claims Akhil Gogoi

GUWAHATI: Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has alleged that police have arrested at least three student leaders ahead of the anti-CAA protests in Assam.
The arrested leaders have been identified as Zahiruddin Laskar, general secretary of Raijor Dal, Umananda Maran, secretary of Tinsukia District Chhatra Mukti Sangram Samiti and Ratul Roy, the secretary of Dhubri District Krishak Mukti.
The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) restarted in Assam ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Moreover, a significant rally organized by the anti-CAA coordination committee, Assam, was held at Lakhidhar Bora Kshetra in Guwahati on February 17.
The event saw the participation of members of Opposition parties including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Raijor, Asom Jatiya Parishad, and left parties such as the CPI-M.
Addressing the public during the event, Dr Hiren Gohain, president of the anti-CAA coordination committee, criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their politically motivated move of implementing CAA in Assam.
Earlier on Wednesday, the opposition alliance comprising 16 parties, planned to submit a memorandum to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria regarding the implementation of CAA in the state.
The opposition parties have decided that if the CAA is enforced in the state, they will organize widespread protests and call for shutdowns across Assam.
They have also resolved to gherao Janata Bhawan and disrupt all activities if their demands are not met.
The discussion regarding CAA heated up following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent assertion that CAA would be implemented before the Lok Sabha elections.
As per sources, the ministry of home affairs may announce the rules for Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, before the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections.
The Act aims to ensure the processing of Indian citizenship applications from persecuted minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
