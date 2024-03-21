United Opposition levels charges against state BJP regime in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The United Opposition Forum released its 40-page charge sheet against the ruling BJP regime in Assam today. AICC (All India Congress Committee) general secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh released the charge sheet in the presence of prominent opposition leaders.

The charge sheet has allegations like that of land scandal, an Apex Bank scandal, syndicate at Srirampur Gate, cattle syndicate, failure to check price rise, hike in oil prices, failure in resolving man-elephant conflict in the state, illegal coal mining, keeping the problem of foreigners alive, failure to check cybercrimes, allocation of land to Swami Ramdev, conspiracy to weaken Artfed, extending cold shoulder to Guwahati Smart City Project, non-implementation of Assam Accord, depriving six ethnic groups of ST status, closure of HPC hills and Apollo Mill at Rangiya, failure in 24-hour power supply and hike in power tariff, scandal in recruitment tests, increase in crimes against women, failure in NRC publication etc.

