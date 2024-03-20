BJP-UPPL-AGP not in race for power but to serve people: Cabinet Minister Ranjeet Dass

KOKRAJHAR: The Central Election Steering Committee office of the UPPL, BJP and AGP was formally opened at JD Road, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar by Cabinet Minister and the in-charge of the BJP BTC region Ranjeet Dass and CEM of BTC and president of UPPL Pramod Boro in the presence of chairman of Election Steering Committee of UPPL Hemendra Nath Brahma, joint candidate of NDA Jayanta Basumatary, minister UG Brahma and leaders of AGP, BJP and UPPL. They were given a rousing welcome by the supporters of UPPL, BJP and AGP in the election office.

Talking to media persons after opening the election steering office, minister and BJP in-charge for BTC region Ranjeet Kr. Dass said the country was emerging to bring back Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 3rd consecutive term to establish a new and vibrant India and to lead the world as well. He said the BJP, UPPL and AGP were not in the race for power but for serving the people. As the country is coming forward with their eagerness to reinstate the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for third time, the people in Assam under the united platform of NDA have also pledged to ensure BJP and BJP supported candidates in the forthcoming elections, he said adding that the “Guarantee” of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in all spheres has strengthened the faith of the people on BJP and its allies.

Dass claimed that Basumatary will emerge victorious with a huge margin of 3-4 lakhs in the ensuing election. He also called upon all workers of the NDA to dedicate and work for the welfare of the people.

CEM of BTC and president of UPPL Pramod Boro said the government is on track and will continue to remain with the support of the people of all communities as the UPPL, BJP and AGP combined have established peace in the region and ensured all round development with equal justice. He claimed that the UPP-BJP-AGP backed candidate Jayanta Basumatary will emerge victorious in the election battle at Kokrjajhar HPC.

When asked about his respond on possible tough fight between the UPPL and BPF candidates after the later has declared the name of former Deputy Chief of BTC and senior party leader Kampa Borgoyari, Boro said Borgoyari was strong when he was the Deputy Chief of BTC and the BPF had three ministers and MP at that time but despite this fact, he lost the council election from small constituency to UPPL candidate and this implies that the BPF candidate is no longer a factor for tough fight. He also said there would be no tough fight with the BPF candidate in Kokrajhar as the people of the region have already lost faith in them.

