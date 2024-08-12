University Grants Commission: Take part in the ‘Plant4Mother’ campaign

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged all institutions of higher education to take part in the ‘Plant4Mother’ campaign launched by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Climate Change (MoEF&CC).

In its letter to the vice chancellors of all universities and principals of all colleges, UGC secretary Prof. Manish R. Joshi said, “As you must be aware, the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, launched the global campaign ‘Plant4Mother’ on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, 2004. This initiative calls upon individuals to plant trees as a tribute to their mothers and as a complement to protecting and preserving Mother Earth.

“The campaign was initiated by the MoEF&CC to plant approximately 80 crore saplings across the country by September 2024 and about 140 crore saplings by March 2025. This initiative has significant potential for preventing and reversing land degradation and desertification. The MoEF&CC has designated nodal officers from the Forest Department in each state to coordinate the plantation activities. In light of this important campaign, higher education institutions are requested to participate actively in it. Additionally, your institutions may consider establishing ‘Matri Van’ at appropriate locations as part of the tree plantation campaign.

“For effective monitoring and tracking of the campaign’s progress, higher education institutes are requested to upload the details of the plantations undertaken on the portal https://merilife.nic.in, along with videos and photo graphs of the events. For registration and uploading the plantation details, higher education institutes may attend the online training every day except Sunday at 10 a.m. attheo video conference link provided in the portal.”

