Amrit Briksha Andolan: NGO 'Vision of Assam' Hosts Sapling Plantation at Palengi High School

DEMOW: In consistency with the Amrit Briksha Andolan under the patronage of “Vision of Assam”, an NGO, a sapling plantation programme was conducted in Palengi High School near Demow on Saturday. The fruit saplings along with other saplings were planted in the Palengi High School on Saturday. In the programme Dipika Kakoty Dowari, State Mahila Morcha Leader, Rajani Kanta Gogoi, Headmaster of Palengi High School, teacher Haren Sensua, and students of the school along with the members of “Vision of Assam” were present.

