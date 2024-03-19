UNNATI-2024 lays stress on timely implementation of projects: Balamurugan D

Guwahati: The Confederation of Indian Industry mentioned that the announcement of the much anticipated “Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrial Scheme 2024-UNNATI” is likely to boost industrial growth and employment generation in the region and that the recent announcement of Government’s UNNATI Scheme will bring Northeast India at the cusp of unprecedented growth, making it an attractive emerging market for global investors. The budgetary allocation of Rs 10,037 crores with a target to create 83,000 employments as notified in the Scheme in the next 10 years reflects the Government’s focus on creating sustainable livelihood in the Region. CII also hailed the balancing act of the Government on promoting investment and protecting the environment by encouraging “Green industry” in the Northeast Region, mentioned a statement.

In order to discuss the benefits of the new Industrial Policy of the Northeast, CII held an interaction with Balamurugan D, IAS, Joint Secretary, DPIIT on Monday. Balamurugan mentioned that UNNATI is likely to cut down compliances and it lays stress on the timely implementation of projects. He further mentioned that the Scheme also provides allocation for expansion of units which is likely to benefit existing units. The Scheme emphasizes “Green Industry” which is vital for the Northeast. The bifurcation of the Scheme into zones-A (for industrially advanced zone) and B (for industrially backward zone) will help in uniform development of the Region. He added that DPIIT will travel to all the States and meet industry to sensitise the Scheme. The manufacturing and service linked incentive (MSLI) announced in UNNATI will predominantly encourage investments in tourism and hospitality.

The session was attended by number of industry leaders from the Northeast who also shared their viewpoint, stated a press release.

