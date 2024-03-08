Assam: Chief Minister Commends PM Modi's Transformative Initiatives for NE under the UNNATI scheme

GUWAHATI: Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, commends Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media site X. He praised Modi for his plans to speed up growth in the Northeast. He said these plans can give a big lift to the region's economy and society.
Sarma expressed his gratitude towards the government for ten years of work in the Northeast, led by Modi. He talked about two key decisions that can bring big changes of money and jobs.
First, Sarma cheered on the huge Rs 10,000 crore boost for the UNNATI scheme. This plan is built to pull in new-era businesses to the Northeast. The possibilities are around 1 lakh direct jobs. Having that kind of money pumped in could kickstart the economy and set the people up for a richer future.
Next, Sarma was fired up about the whopping 82% jump in money help for Tea Development - around Rs 528 crore! This money is meant to protect the interests and ways of life for the tea community, important players in the region. An increase like this can empower tea farmers. Also, it can make sure the tea industry stays strong.
The tea industry carries a lot of weight culturally and economically in Assam and other tea-growing states.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Union Cabinet in approving a huge step forward for the Northeast region - the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialization Scheme, 2024. This plan, with an impressive Rs 10,037 crore budget spread over ten years, is set to boost the region's strength and promote balanced growth.
The broad range of perks introduced under the UNNATI – 2024 project will encourage new industrial projects and help grow existing ones. These benefits including capital investment incentives and central capital interest subvention, are carefully created to spur industrial progress in both developed and developing districts in the Northeast.
