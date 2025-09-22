Unprecedented Scene as Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains Arrive in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The ground inside the LGBI Airport at Borjhar in Guwahati witnessed an unprecedented scene around 6.40 this morning when the mortal remains of soulful singer Zubeen Garg were being taken out from the cargo of Air India Express flight (IX 1197).

When the coffin containing the mortal remains of the singer was being taken out from the flight, the sobbing ground staffers of the airport rushed to it in an indecent haste, shouting ‘Jai Zubeenda, Jai Zubeenda…’ Some among the ground staffers were clicking photographs. Some other ground staffers sang the number ‘Mayabini Ratir Bukut…’ as was the wish of the epoch-making singer. Some of the ground staffers paid tribute to the singer with gamosas.

The ground inside the airport is a restricted area where mortal remains of departed souls come as often as not. Ground staffers not on duty dare not go to this area. However, their love for the singer made them rush to the coffin and embrace it.

Security personnel on duty also paid tribute to the singer.

