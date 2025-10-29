Assam: Central Government Health Scheme Beneficiaries Express Resentment

GUWAHATI: The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries in Guwahati are facing immense hardship due to the sudden halt in the supply of essential indent medicines at Wellness Centres No. 1, 3, and 5 since last month. The beneficiaries have expressed deep resentment over the issue, which has affected numerous government employees, pensioners, and their families.

A memorandum has been submitted to the authorities highlighting the plight of the beneficiaries, particularly senior citizens and those suffering from chronic ailments, who are struggling to access essential medicines. The main reason for the halt has been attributed to the expiry of the contract with the local authorized chemist and the pending file for tender finalization and extension proposal at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, New Delhi, stated a press release.

