DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Reviews Central Government Schemes in Tripura

TRIPURA: Union Minister for Development of North East Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia, conducted a comprehensive review of various Central schemes and projects in Tripura during a meeting held at the Secretariat in Agartala.

The session was attended by Chief Minister Manik Saha, along with key state ministers, including Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, and Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma. Addressing the media post-review, Minister Scindia emphasized the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in fostering development across the North East, with a particular focus on Tripura.

He pointed out that since the Modi-led government assumed power in 2014, budgetary allocations for the North Eastern states have surged fourfold. He highlighted that during the UPA regime, the annual allocation stood at Rs 24,000 crore, which has since risen to Rs 1.03 lakh crore over the last decade under the current administration.

“Minister Scindia praised the rapid development in Tripura under the leadership of Chief Minister Saha. He noted that the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has reached Rs 90,000 crore, with a growth rate climbing to 9 per cent. Additionally, he mentioned the rise in per capita income as an encouraging sign of economic progress,” a government release said.

The Union Minister underscored the significant infrastructure developments in the North East over the past ten years. He stated that while only 10,000 kilometres of national highways were constructed in the region over the past 60 years, the last decade alone saw the addition of 5,500 kilometres. The grant-in-aid for the North East has also been enhanced to Rs 62,000 crore. He assured that railway connectivity for all eight North Eastern states would be achieved within the next two to three years.

Highlighting improvements in aviation infrastructure, Scindia noted that the region now boasts 17 airports compared to just 9 a decade ago. He also touched on the telecom advancements in Tripura, revealing that 90 out of 120 new BSNL 4G towers have already been installed, with the remainder set for completion by mid-2025. Additionally, he expressed satisfaction with India’s swift 5G rollout, accomplished in a record 31 months.

Earlier in the day, Scindia attended the PM Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme, celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala. Speaking at the event, he commended Birsa Munda’s contributions to the tribal community and the nation, noting that Munda’s legacy remains a source of inspiration.

Minister Scindia also emphasized the Modi government's dedication to uplifting the tribal population. He highlighted the launch of the PM-JANMAN scheme, which allocated Rs 24,000 crore for the development of 12,000 villages inhabited by vulnerable tribal communities.

Additionally, he pointed to the success of the “Har Ghar Nal Se Jal” scheme in providing drinking water to remote areas, and the significant increase in Eklavya Schools from 10 to 500, aimed at enhancing tribal children’s education. Other Central schemes, such as Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Credit Card, and PM Awas Yojana, were also benefiting tribal families.

Referring to other notable tribal leaders from history, Scindia mentioned figures like Kalubai, Rana Punja Bhil, and Rani Durgavati, whose contributions to India's freedom and culture remain significant. He reiterated Prime Minister Modi's vision for India’s future, aiming for a journey from Amrit Kaal to Shatabdi Kaal, with a strong focus on making the nation self-reliant. (ANI)

Also Read: Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia to Attend Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 in Meghalaya