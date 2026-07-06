UP youth held in Guwahati for allegedly filming woman secretly in bathroom

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An Uttar Pradesh-based youth has been arrested and sent to judicial custody following allegations of secretly recording objectionable videos of a woman in Guwahati’s Rehabari area. The incident came to light in the Rehabari locality under Paltan Bazaar Police Station, where a shocking case of alleged voyeurism was reported from a rented accommodation at PP Road. According to reports, the accused, identified as Dipendra Kumar Singh, had allegedly recorded photographs and videos of a woman in a bathroom. It is further alleged that he used a ventilation opening to capture the footage without her consent. Local residents reportedly apprehended the accused and thrashed him before handing him over to Paltan Bazaar Police. Police sources stated that objectionable videos of the woman were recovered from the mobile phone of the accused during the investigation. Further investigation is underway.

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