Youth arrested for blackmailing girl with AI-generated obscene videos

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: Makum police in Tinsukia district unearthed a sensational case following the arrest of a youth from West Bengal who allegedly used AI technology to blackmail a Makum girl after generating obscene videos.

According to reports, Ranjit Singh (22 years) from Uttarpara, Gopalpur, got acquainted with a Makum girl through Facebook and other social media platforms. Displeased over her marriage, Singh generated obscene videos and threatened her of uploading them on social media.

The family members of the girl filed an FIR at Makum PS following which a team of police officials led by SI Bitu Saikia conducted an operation at Kolkata and apprehended Singh on January 14. He was produced before the Tinsukia Court on January 19 after registration of case number 02/2026 u/s U/S 78(2)/79/351(2) BNS 2023 R/W 66/A/66(D)/67 (A) IT Act 2000.

