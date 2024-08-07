US Air Force Band of the Pacific performs in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The U.S. Consulate General Kolkata proudly presented the United States Air Force Band of the Pacific, in a historic first-time performance in Guwahati on August 4-5. The band is one of the premier U.S. musical units in the Indo-Pacific and they held concerts at the Don Bosco Institute of Management, American Shelf at the Assam Seva Samiti, and Cotton University. They interacted with the students, faculty and general audiences. The band will travel to Shillong next to perform and interact with students, musicians. Before coming to Guwahati, they were in Kolkata and performed at the Calcutta School of Music and Indian Museum.

Known for their motto, "Partnerships through Music," the band comprises five professional brass players who represent the unique tradition of military music. They create lasting impressions at ceremonial and protocol events within U.S. base communities and beyond. Their extensive repertoire spans traditional military music to holiday and popular music, allowing them to engage audiences of all ages and cultures.

"Music transcends boundaries and brings people together," Elizabeth Lee, the director of the American Center Kolkata, said, emphasizing the importance of cultural exchange. "By bringing the United States Air Force Band of the Pacific to Kolkata and the Northeast India, we aim to strengthen the cultural and people-to-people ties between the United States and India. This tour is a celebration of our shared values and the enduring friendship between our nations. We are excited to share this incredible opportunity with the people of Guwahati. This region is known for its love of music and art, and its beautiful culture, and we are honored to be able to bring this five-piece brass band to perform here in this historic first cultural tour of the Northeast."

The United States Air Force Band of the Pacific averages 200 performances a year, reaching over 200,000 people. They have performed in various countries, including India, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Mongolia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Laos. They also regularly tour Korea and Japan. The band is staffed by 24 full-time professional musicians who fulfill both community relations and military functions throughout the Western Pacific region.

