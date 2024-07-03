Assam: Indian Air Force chopper airlifts 13 fishermen stranded on sapori

A correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Indian Air Force rescued thirteen fishermen trapped on a sandbar in the middle of the Brahmaputra in Dibrugarh on Tuesday morning.

The Air Force team rescued them with a helicopter from the sapori (sandbar) in the Brahmaputra and took them to the Mohanbari Air Force camp.

According to reports, the fishing team had been stranded on the Brahmaputra sandbar near Maijan in Dibrugarh for the past three days. Although an SDRF team from Dibrugarh attempted to rescue them yesterday, they could not proceed further due to the strong current of the Brahmaputra.

An official said a medical checkup has been done on all the stranded people who were rescued from Charkhulia Chapori and Hatiali Chapori this morning. All are said to be safe.

The rescued fisherman have been identified as Ranjit Das, Cheniram Das, Bubu Das, Deba Das, Raju Nanda Das, Lakhindar Haluwai, Alo Namasudra, Sera Tamuli, Moina Das, Bukon Das, Swapan Namasudra, and Papai Namasudra.

