US national held for theft bid in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A foreign national from the United States was apprehended in the city for allegedly attempting to steal money from a mosque in the Gandhibasti area. The accused, identified as Christopher Jose, had reportedly come to Guwahati as a tourist from Costa Rica. He was caught by local residents while trying to remove cash from a donation box inside the place of worship. According to reports, the individual was dressed in Islamic attire during the act. Suspicion arose during the attempted theft, leading to his capture by members of the public.

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