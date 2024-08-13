USTM placed in National Institutional Ranking Framework-2024 ranking

GUWAHATI: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has been ranked among the best 200 universities in India in the 9th edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, which was declared on Monday by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The rankings released annually assess and rank higher education institutions in India based on various criteria. USTM is the only private university in the north-eastern region to achieve this place for the third consecutive year, stated a press release.

