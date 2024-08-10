Assam CM Blames USTM For Devastating Floods In Guwahati, Calls It "Flood Jihad"

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has blamed the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), of worsening the recent flooding in Guwahati, labeling it as "flood jihad."
The Assam CM attributed USTM's activities of cutting down hills and causing deforestation on its campus to raise new buildings, including a medical college, as the reason behind the exacerbation of waterlogging in the city.
The serious accusation comes in the aftermath of heavy downpour on Monday that triggered widespread flooding in Guwahati, causing inconvenience to denizens.
CM Sarma alleged that the university's actions have contributed significantly to the waterlogging crisis.
"I feel that the USTM owner has started a flood jihad. No nature-loving people cut forests and hills ruthlessly in this way. Nowadays, buildings can be constructed on hills with proper architectural design," CM Sarma stated.
He posted satellite imagery on his X handle to support his claims. The images showed the extent of the changes in the region since 2008 and their potential impact on waterlogging.
It is to be noted that the USTM, founded by Mahbubul Hoque and located in the 9th Mile area of Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya, has several students and faculty from Assam.
The Assam CM hinted towards the prospect of halting attendance at USTM so that the impact on local flooding gets reduced.
"If our students and teachers stop going there, it will automatically stop destroying the hills," he said.
CM Sarma has informed that a letter addressing the issue has been sent to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.
The two CM's of the neighbouring states were expected to meet Friday night in order to thoroughly discuss the matter.
Although the Assam CM admitted that USTM is not the only reason behind the floods, he indicated that it is a contributing factor.
“It is one of the reasons, not the main reason. Our people are also responsible for constructions on drains,” he said.
"If there is rain in Guwahati, we are responsible and we can handle that. If there is no rain in Guwahati, then USTM is responsible for flooding in Guwahati,” he further explained.
The Assam CM suggested that the floodwater be re-directed to Silsako Lake and then diverted towards Meghalaya as a potential solution.
