Assam CM Blames USTM For Devastating Floods In Guwahati, Calls It "Flood Jihad"

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has blamed the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), of worsening the recent flooding in Guwahati, labeling it as "flood jihad."

The Assam CM attributed USTM's activities of cutting down hills and causing deforestation on its campus to raise new buildings, including a medical college, as the reason behind the exacerbation of waterlogging in the city.

The serious accusation comes in the aftermath of heavy downpour on Monday that triggered widespread flooding in Guwahati, causing inconvenience to denizens.