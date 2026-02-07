Utkarsh Mahotsav–2026 reinforces academic quality across Niketans

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: ‘Utkarsh Mahotsav–2026’, organized under the aegis of Shishu Shiksha Samiti, Assam, concluded on Thursday with a renewed resolve to strengthen academic excellence and institutional quality across its network of Niketans. The three-day programme was held on February 4, 5 and 6, 2026, and witnessed enthusiastic participation across the state.

The primary objective of Utkarsh Mahotsav was to enhance academic quality, strengthen institutional capacity, improve administrative efficiency, develop teaching competence and undertake a comprehensive evaluation of value-based education in the Niketans.

Providing details, Prantiyo Prachar Sanyojak Mukuteswar Goswami informed that a quality assessment was conducted in all 520 Niketans run by Shishu Shiksha Samiti, Assam. For this purpose, five-member inspection committees were constituted for each Niketan, comprising an educationist, a management committee office-bearer, a senior Acharya, a parent and an alumnus. In total, 2,600 evaluators were directly involved in this large-scale assessment exercise.

The programme recorded the participation of 1,45,243 students and 8,550 Acharyas, taking the overall number of participants to 1,56,393. Organizers stated that the initiative helped foster a renewed sense of awareness, accountability and commitment towards the educational mission of Vidya Bharati.

