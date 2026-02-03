Vande Bharat heralds a new era in the world’s fourth-largest rail system

GUWAHATI: When India’s first indigenously developed semi-high-speed train, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, was flagged off from the Kamakhya Railway Station on January 22, it heralded a new era in the proud legacy of the world’s fourth-largest railway system.

The deluxe train carried along with it its passenger’s hopes, aspirations and a sense of pride that India finally made it to the very small list of countries which boast of high-speed rail networks.

Crisscrossing the railway map of the country, Vande Bharat is now running across routes cutting across North, South, East, West and the Northeast, signalling a shift of Indian Railways towards faster, safer and world-class passenger-centric travel.

And India’s first ever Vande Bharat Sleeper Express running between Kamakhya and Howrah again gives credence to the fact that North Eastern states which a few decades back were infamous for remote connectivity, have entered the psyche of mainstream India.

In just a few hours after bookings opened, every seat on its maiden commercial run was sold out, underlining a simple truth: the Northeast was ready for faster, safer and more comfortable overnight travel.

Covering the 972-kilometre distance between Guwahati and Kolkata in just 14 hours, the Vande Bharat Sleeper has set a new benchmark when it comes to faster and safer travel modes. Many passengers who boarded the train described the experience as different from conventional long-distance trains—calmer, quieter and noticeably smoother. From premium-quality bedrolls to prompt staff responses and spotless interiors, early travellers spoke of a journey that felt thoughtfully designed.

Several passengers also voiced appreciation for the train being a “Make in India” initiative, reflecting indigenous engineering and modern design. The 16-coach rake accommodates 823 passengers across AC 3-Tier, AC 2-Tier and First AC classes.

Conveniently designed cushioned berths, enhanced suspension systems and noise-reduction technology ensure a peaceful sleep—an area where traditional overnight trains often fall short. The sleeper variant of Vande Bharat carries forward the brand’s emphasis on safety and technology. Features such as the anti-collision device (Kavach) safety system, automatic doors, modern passenger information displays and emergency talk-back units add multiple layers of protection and reassurance for travellers. The train’s aerodynamic exterior, state-of-the-art driver cab and enhanced hygiene systems reflect a shift toward global rail standards—delivered through indigenous engineering.

From bed tolls to food, the passenger’s experience is wholly redefined. The most appreciated feature onboard is region-specific catering. Passengers are served authentic Assamese and Bengali dishes, making the journey not just faster but culturally immersive. In terms of the pricing of tickets, the fares are reasonable and much lower when compared to air travel on the same route.

And it is value for money when one undertakes a journey in the country’s first homegrown next-generation rail services. Much to the expectations, the launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper sparked celebrations across several stations under the Northeast Frontier Railway. From Moranhat and Lumding to Rangiya, New Bongaigaon and New Jalpaiguri, local communities gathered in large numbers, welcoming the train with folk music, traditional dances and cultural performances on its first maiden journey between Guwahati and Kolkata. These scenes reflected more than enthusiasm for a new train—they highlighted a growing demand for modern, reliable connectivity in the Northeast.

Beyond comfort and speed, the Kamakhya–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to play a crucial role in regional integration.

It directly benefits districts across Assam and West Bengal, strengthening economic, educational and cultural exchanges between the Northeast and eastern India.With travel time reduced by nearly three hours compared to existing services, the train offers a practical solution for frequent travellers while easing airline pressure. An analysis of booking data for the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express on the Howrah–Kamakhya sector shows a robust and sustained passenger response, especially in the initial weeks of operation.

From January 23 onwards, the train—with a fixed capacity of 823 berths per run—recorded bookings that consistently exceeded available end-to-end berths, indicating high churn and strong demand across classes. On several days, effective occupancy crossed 120–140 per cent, showing multiple bookings and dynamic passenger movement despite cancellations.

In the early phase, net passengers per journey regularly crossed the 1,000 mark, underlining near-full utilization of the premium sleeper service. The overall trend confirms that the Vande Bharat Sleeper has quickly established itself as a preferred overnight travel option between Guwahati and Kolkata, validating both passenger confidence and market demand for faster, comfort-led rail connectivity. The overwhelming response to the Vande Bharat Sleeper’s inaugural run is a strong vote of confidence in the direction Indian Railways is taking—modernization without losing regional character, speed without sacrificing affordability, stated a press release.

