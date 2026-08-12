Vande Bharat Sleeper, Amrit Bharat Trains Receive Strong Response in Northeast

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) received a strong response from passengers to its Vande Bharat Sleeper and Amrit Bharat services, reflecting growing demand for modern and comfortable rail connectivity.

Between January and July 2026, NFR introduced 14 pairs of trains, including one pair of Vande Bharat Sleeper, eight pairs of Amrit Bharat, three pairs of long-distance Mail/Express and two pairs of Mail/Express Intercity trains.

The Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper recorded 103 per cent occupancy from Kamakhya and 126 per cent from Howrah.

Among Amrit Bharat services, the New Jalpaiguri-Tiruchchirappalli train recorded 159 per cent occupancy, while the return service registered 150 per cent. The New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil service recorded 173 per cent occupancy and the return journey 160 per cent.

Other services also recorded high occupancy, including Kamakhya-Rohtak at 138 per cent, Gomti Nagar-Dibrugarh at 144 per cent, SMVT Bengaluru-Alipurduar Jn at 151 per cent and Charlapalli-Kamakhya at 135 per cent.

NFR said the figures reflected the growing preference for improved connectivity, comfortable travel and enhanced passenger services and reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening rail connectivity across the Northeast, a press release said.

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