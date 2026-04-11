4 crore passengers travelled with Vande Bharat Express in FY26 at 34 percent growth

NEW DELHI: The Vande Bharat Express network has recorded a sharp rise in passenger traffic in FY 2025-26, with nearly 4 crore passengers opting for the semi-high-speed trains, marking a 34 percent year-on-year growth, according to the Ministry of Railways on Friday.

Since its launch in February 2019 on the New Delhi-Varanasi route, the Vande Bharat Express has evolved into a nationwide network and has cumulatively served more than 9.1 crore passengers through over one lakh trips.

"Indian Railways has witnessed a remarkable surge in passenger patronage on the Vande Bharat Express network, with approximately 3.98 crore passengers travelling in FY 2025-26 alone, marking a robust year-on-year growth of nearly 34 per cent from 2.97 crore passengers in FY 2024-25," it said.

The trains, designed and manufactured indigenously under the Make in India initiative, have emerged as a symbol of speed, efficiency, and self-reliance in India's railway sector, the ministry said.

Among the various routes, the New Delhi-Varanasi corridor continues to be the busiest, with over 73 lakh passengers travelling so far.

The New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra route has catered to nearly 56 lakh passengers, highlighting its importance for religious tourism.

In southern India, the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam route has served more than 48 lakh passengers, while the Chennai-Mysuru corridor has recorded over 36 lakh passengers, the ministry added.

These trains have also played a key role in boosting tourism by improving connectivity to major religious, cultural, and coastal destinations, thereby supporting local economies and increasing visitor footfall.

Further expanding its offerings, Indian Railways introduced the Vande Bharat Sleeper service in January 2026 to strengthen long-distance connectivity.

Within just three months of its launch, the service carried 1.21 lakh passengers across 119 trips and recorded an occupancy rate exceeding 100 percent, indicating strong demand for premium overnight travel. (IANS)

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