Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Boosts Assam–Bengal Link

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train from Malda, marking a major step forward in rail connectivity for the Northeast, while Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined the inaugural programme virtually from Kamakhya railway station.

The high-speed sleeper service was introduced on the Kamakhya–Howrah route, becoming the first of its kind in the Vande Bharat series. The 16-coach train included AC 3-tier, AC 2-tier and First AC coaches with a total capacity of 823 passengers, and was scheduled to cover the 972-kilometre journey between Guwahati and Kolkata in about 14 hours. The service was planned to depart Kamakhya in the evening and reach Howrah the following morning, with a similar overnight schedule on the return journey.

Governor Acharya described the launch as a moment of pride and said the commencement of an ultra-modern sleeper train from Kamakhya symbolized progress rooted in tradition. He said the service reflected the vision of development alongside heritage and underlined inclusive growth across regions. The Governor noted that the new train would support tourism, trade and cultural exchange while offering a faster and more comfortable travel option.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the Northeast, once viewed as peripheral, had moved to the centre of national development priorities due to improved connectivity. He credited the central government for sustained focus on transport infrastructure and said the new train would strengthen links between Assam and West Bengal while promoting cultural and religious tourism. He added that enhanced rail and logistics networks were vital for Assam’s economic growth given its strategic location.

Both the Governor and the Chief Minister highlighted the broader push to upgrade railway infrastructure in Assam and the Northeast, describing the introduction of the Vande Bharat sleeper service as a significant milestone in the region’s evolving connectivity landscape.

