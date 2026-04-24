Vedanta Sets May 1 as Record Date for Landmark Demerger

GUWAHATI — Vedanta Limited has announced that its Board of Directors has approved May 1, 2026 as both the effective date and record date for the demerger under its previously announced composite scheme of arrangement.

Shareholders on record as of that date will be eligible to receive shares in the resulting entities created through the restructuring.

What the Demerger Means

The reorganisation is designed to simplify Vedanta's corporate structure by breaking the conglomerate into sector-focused, independent businesses — each with the ability to pursue its own strategic agenda more freely and align better with its specific customers, investment cycles, and end markets.

The company said the move will open direct investment opportunities for a broad range of global investors — including sovereign wealth funds, retail investors, and strategic investors — through dedicated pure-play companies tied to India's growth story and Vedanta's asset base.

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