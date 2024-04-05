Vehicle catches fire after accident in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An unfortunate incident unfolded in the wee hours of Thursday in the city. A Maruti Swift Dzire vehicle burst into flames near Ganeshguri in Guwahati at around 4 a.m.

According to sources, the vehicle hit a bamboo-carrying commercial vehicle from behind, leading to damage to the front of the vehicle. Damage to the circuitry of the vehicle has been alleged to be the possible cause of the fire. The Swift Dzire vehicle was gutted in the fire, but none of the four people onboard the vehicle sustained any injuries. A fire tender was called to the spot, which later doused the inferno and prevented any further damage.

