Vehicle tax collection drive at its peak in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The State Transport Department’s drive—Abhiyan Sarkhar 3—against vehicle owners not clearing various taxes is at its peak at the fag-end of the Financial Year 2023–24. The department has already sent demand notices, with March 25 as the deadline, against those vehicle owners who are still to clear their vehicle taxes.

Teams, under Assistant Transport Commissioner-cum-Additional in-charge of Kamrup DTO Gautam Das, go house-to-house and solve vehicle paper-related problems.

On the other hand, under Enforcement DTO Himangshu Kumar Das, officials are carrying out a drive against vehicle owners evading various taxes. The officials also make vehicle owners, including industrial units, aware of the problems they would face if they did not clear various taxes relating to their vehicles.

According to the Transport Department, a vehicle without a valid permit, a fitness certificate, insurance papers, and a pollution-clearance certificate can never be treated as valid after March 25, 2024.

Also Read: Transport Department of Assam warns of action against vehicles with pending taxes