Veteran Assamese Actress Chetana Das’ Grandson, 19, Dies in Guwahati Road Mishap

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 19-year-old grandson of veteran Assamese actress Chetana Das died in a road accident in Guwahati. The deceased was identified as Devanarayan Nath.

The fatal accident took place on Friday night on a flyover near Guwahati Club, where the teenager sustained fatal injuries. Devanarayan, the only son of Anindita Das, the actress’s elder daughter, was actively associated with the theatre group Seagull and regularly participated in its productions. His sudden death has left family members and the Assamese theatre fraternity in mourning, with many remembering him as a promising young artiste.

Several artistes and well-wishers have expressed grief over the untimely loss. His last rites were performed on Saturday afternoon at the Navagraha Crematorium ground in Guwahati.

Also Read: Guwahati: Man Dies in Road Accident While Carrying Mother's Body for Final Rites