Veteran educationist, economist Khorshed Alam passes away in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Prof. Khorshed Alam, retired professor of Gauhati University, died at his Jalukbari residence on Saturday. He was 89 and had been ailing for quite some time.

He served as Professor and Head of the Department of Economics and also as Dean of the Faculty of Arts at Gauhati University. He led several research projects, and many research scholars obtained their PhD degrees under his guidance. He was also a member of the Assam Public Service Commission for six years, besides being involved in numerous academic and social activities.

He leaves behind his wife, Jamil Alam, two sons, a daughter and five grandchildren. His elder son, Sazzad Alam, is an ACS officer currently working as Additional Secretary in the Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprise Department, Government of Assam. His younger son, Shakil Alam, and younger daughter-in-law are Indian Economic Service officers. Both are on deputation to the EPFO as Additional Central Provident Fund Commissioners (Headquarters). His daughter-in-law is an Adviser at NITI Aayog. His only daughter, Sahana Alam, has completed her LLM degree. His grandson, Ayaan, is a fourth-year BTech student at IIT Delhi, a press release said.

ALSO Read: Former ACA vice president Gafur Zaman passes away at 74