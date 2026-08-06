Former ACA vice president Gafur Zaman passes away at 74

Our Sports Reporter

Guwahati: Gafur Zaman, former Vice President and Governing Body Member of the Assam Cricket Association and former General Secretary of Nalbari Sports Association passed away today at around 3:30 p.m. at his residence in Nalbari after a prolonged illness. He was 74.

A retired employee of the Assam State Electricity Board (ASEB), Zaman rendered distinguished service to Assam cricket over several decades. He also served as the Team Manager of Assam's historic Vijay Merchant Trophy-winning team during the 1993–94 and 1994–95 seasons, playing a pivotal role in one of the most memorable achievements in the history of Assam cricket.

A towering figure in Assam’s sporting fraternity, Gaffar Zaman played a pioneering role in bringing Nalbari’s cricketing talent to the forefront of the state’s sports arena. As a skilled cricketer and an able administrator, he made significant contributions to the promotion and development of cricket and other sporting activities in the district.

During his tenure as Secretary of the Nalbari Sports Association and later as Vice-President of the Assam Cricket Association, he worked tirelessly to strengthen sports administration and create opportunities for young athletes. His leadership, dedication, and vision inspired generations of budding cricketers and helped build a vibrant sporting culture in Nalbari.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) is deeply saddened by the passing of Gaffar Zaman. The President, Secretary, Apex Council Members and the entire Assam cricket fraternity extend their heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.

The Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) expresses its profound grief and sorrow at the passing Zaman. GSA extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, during this hour of immense grief and prays for them to find strength and solace in bearing this irreparable loss.

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