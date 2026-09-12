Veteran Educator and Lawyer Sitesh Chandra Sharma Pathak Passes Away in Guwahati

Distinguished teacher and advocate Sitesh Chandra Sharma Pathak, a resident of Gopal Phukan Path, Beltola, passed away on September 8 following age-related ailments. He was 84.

Sharma Pathak had a long and distinguished career in education, serving at Kokrajhar Government Higher Secondary School, Jorhat Government Girls' Higher Secondary School, Cotton Collegiate Higher Secondary School, Guwahati, and Barpeta Government Higher Secondary School. He also served as the founder principal of Bagadhar Brahma Kisan College, Jalah, before retiring from educational service in 2002.

A Physics graduate from Cotton College, he later obtained a postgraduate degree in English as well as an LL.B. degree.

Following his retirement, Sharma Pathak began practising law at the Gauhati High Court in 2003. A founder member of the Gauhati High Court Advocates' Association (GHCAA), he served as its general secretary during 2007-08 and as president during 2010-11 and 2017-18.

Widely respected as an educator, lawyer and socially committed citizen, he was also felicitated by the Rukminigaon Senior Citizens' Association for his contribution to social and developmental activities. He is survived by his wife, two sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren, besides a large circle of relatives, former students, colleagues and admirers.

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