Assam: Senior Nazira journalist Rafiqul ‘Bhaiti’ Rahman passes away at 53

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Senior journalist Rafiqul Rahman, popularly known as 'Bhaiti' Rahman, passed away at around 3 pm on Tuesday at Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh. He was 53.

Rahman was a senior journalist of Nazira and served as the Vice-President of the Nazira Press Club and the Nazira Freelance Journalists' Association of Nazira. He was also an adviser to the Nazira Sangabadik Mancha. For nearly three decades, he had been reporting news from different parts of the Nazira co-district.

A resident of Simaluguri town, Rahman was also the proprietor of the Jyoti Cinema Hall at Simaluguri. He was associated with Dainik Janambhumi as a senior journalist and had recently continued his journalistic career as the Simaluguri correspondent of Dainik Asam.

Rahman suddenly fell seriously ill on the evening of September 6 while returning from a brief educational programme with his daughter. Organisers of the programme and well-wishers immediately took him to Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia Nazira Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital. Doctors advised that he be taken to Dibrugarh for advanced treatment.

Despite efforts to save his life, Rahman ultimately succumbed to his condition.

As the news spread, a large number of admirers, colleagues, friends, and well-wishers gathered at his residence in Simaluguri.

Rahman is survived by his wife, two daughters, a son, an elder brother, sister-in-law, two sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, and other relatives.

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