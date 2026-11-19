STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Robin Dutta, a pioneering Assamese entrepreneur, noted businessman and distinguished patron of art and culture, passed away at city Hospital on November 17. He was 77.

Born on July 22, 1949, Dutta leaves behind a significant legacy in Assam's transportation industry and cultural landscape, having made notable contributions to both sectors over several decades. Dutta was widely recognised for his pioneering role in introducing and popularising night super bus services in Northeast India. As the founder and proprietor of Blue Hill Travels (India) Ltd., established in Guwahati in 1979, he played an instrumental role in transforming long-distance road connectivity in the region. Through his entrepreneurial vision and determination, he helped reshape the transportation sector, making overnight road travel more accessible and strengthening connectivity across the Northeast. Beyond his business ventures, Dutta had a deep passion for art, music, cinema and cultural development. Since the early 1980s, he remained actively associated with the promotion of cultural activities in Assam and played a significant role in bringing several renowned national and international artistes to the region.

Among the legendary artistes brought to Assam through his initiatives were iconic playback singer Lata Mangeshkar and renowned ghazal maestro Ghulam Ali, whose performances enriched the region's cultural landscape.