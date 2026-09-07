Vice President Attends ‘Sanskritik Sandhiya’ at Lok Bhavan in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The Vice President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan, attended 'Sanskritik Sandhiya', a special cultural evening organised at Lok Bhavan in Guwahati today.

The event was a vibrant celebration of India's rich cultural diversity, featuring performances that showcased Assam's traditional music and dance alongside Tamil songs and dance. The evening demonstrated the harmonious confluence of different cultures, reflecting the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and the nation's unity in diversity.

The occasion was graced by several dignitaries, including the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, and Leader of the Opposition, Wajed Ali Chowdhury, as well as other distinguished guests and senior officials.

The event concluded with appreciation for the artists and organisers who contributed to the success of the cultural evening.

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