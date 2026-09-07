VP urges students to shun drugs, recalls Lachit Borphukan’s legacy at Geetanagar College jubilee

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Vice-President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan, called on students to say 'No to Drugs' and contribute to building a healthy and developed India during the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Geetanagar College in Guwahati. Formerly known as Kanya Mahavidyalaya, the college also saw the inauguration of its new academic building at the event.

Congratulating the institution on completing 50 years of service to higher education, the Vice-President praised Geetanagar College's role in empowering generations of young women and advancing the educational and social development of Assam.

Leading the gathering in taking a 'No to Drugs' pledge', Radhakrishnan encouraged students to make responsible choices and safeguard their health and future. He emphasised India's young population as its greatest asset, pointing to emerging opportunities in fields like artificial intelligence, digital technology, biotechnology, space research, and entrepreneurship.

Highlighting Assam's rich cultural heritage, the Vice-President acknowledged the state's distinctive contributions to Indian culture and recalled the legacy of Lachit Borphukan as an inspiration for the nation.

Radhakrishnan also noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on the Northeast's development, citing Assam's rapid economic growth and significant investments in healthcare, education, infrastructure, employment, and disaster management. He commended Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for Assam's progress, including efforts to uplift tea-garden communities.

The Vice-President concluded by stressing that higher education should not only prepare students for careers but also nurture responsible citizens committed to democracy, constitutional values, and nation-building.

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