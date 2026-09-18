Video of Sijubari Anti-Encroachment Clash Surfaces, Police Probe Tense Standoff in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An anti-encroachment drive by the Municipal Corporation Police (MCP) turned tense after a scuffle broke out between MCP personnel and a group of locals in Guwahati's Sijubari area on August 19. A video of the confrontation surfaced on Wednesday, nearly a month after the incident, prompting Hatigaon Police to examine the footage to identify those allegedly involved.

The incident took place near the Sijubari Idgah under Hatigaon Police Station when MCP personnel were carrying out a drive to clear alleged encroachments from footpaths.

The video showed MCP personnel allegedly using batons while attempting to defend themselves from a group of agitated locals. Some locals were also seen chasing the MCP vehicle and raising slogans during the confrontation.

Police sources at Hatigaon Police Station confirmed that the video was recorded on August 19.

"We received the video yesterday, and we are identifying the culprits based on the video evidence," a police official said.

According to police, a complaint had been lodged at Hatigaon Police Station against unknown individuals following the incident. However, no video evidence was available with the police at that time.

Police were informed about the scuffle a day after the anti-encroachment drive. With the video now emerging, officials were examining the footage and attempting to identify the individuals allegedly involved in the confrontation.

The incident brought renewed attention to the challenges faced by civic authorities while carrying out anti-encroachment operations in densely populated areas of Guwahati. The Municipal Corporation Police, functioning under the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), conducted periodic drives to clear encroachments from footpaths and other public spaces to facilitate the free movement of pedestrians.

Further action was expected after the police completed the identification process based on the video footage.

Also Read: GMC Continues Anti-Encroachment Drive to Reclaim Public Spaces in Guwahati