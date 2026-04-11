Vidya Bharati Student Tops Assam HSLC 2026; 164 Schools Hit 100% Pass Rate

GUWAHATI: Vidya Bharati-affiliated institutions have delivered a standout performance in the Assam HSLC Examination 2026, with Jyotirmay Das of Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Patacharkuchi securing the first rank in the state.
The achievement has brought widespread recognition to the institution and to the broader Vidya Bharati network in Assam, which operates through Shishu Shiksha Samiti, Assam, and the Shiksha Vikas Parishad covering Barak Valley and Dima Hasao.
A total of 10,375 students from 403 schools affiliated with Vidya Bharati appeared in the HSLC 2026 examination.
The breakdown of results is as follows:
First Division: 5,623 students
Second Division: 3,546 students
Third Division: 516 students
Letter Marks: 1,333 students
Distinction: 383 students
In a particularly impressive collective achievement, 164 schools recorded a 100% pass rate, while 17 institutions saw every one of their students clear the examination in First Division.
Also Read: Assam HSLC 2026 Results: 65.62% Pass, Dima Hasao Tops
Vidya Bharati currently operates 576 schools across Assam, with a focus on value-based education delivered in the mother tongue, alongside the preservation of the state's cultural heritage.
Over the past two decades, eight students from Vidya Bharati institutions have secured the top position in the HSLC examination — a record that reflects consistency rather than a one-off achievement.
Sailendra Pandey, Saha Prasar Pramukh of Vidya Bharati, Uttar Asom Pranta, attributed the results to the network's distinctive educational philosophy.
He highlighted the Panchapadi teaching method and the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) as central to the institutions' focus on holistic student development — academic, personal, and cultural.
Senior functionaries including Dr Pawan Tiwari, Kulendra Kumar Bhagawati, and Jagannath Rajbanshi congratulated all successful candidates and extended their best wishes for the students' futures.