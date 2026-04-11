Vidya Bharati Student Tops Assam HSLC 2026; 164 Schools Hit 100% Pass Rate

GUWAHATI: Vidya Bharati-affiliated institutions have delivered a standout performance in the Assam HSLC Examination 2026, with Jyotirmay Das of Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Patacharkuchi securing the first rank in the state.

The achievement has brought widespread recognition to the institution and to the broader Vidya Bharati network in Assam, which operates through Shishu Shiksha Samiti, Assam, and the Shiksha Vikas Parishad covering Barak Valley and Dima Hasao.

A total of 10,375 students from 403 schools affiliated with Vidya Bharati appeared in the HSLC 2026 examination.

The breakdown of results is as follows:

First Division: 5,623 students

Second Division: 3,546 students

Third Division: 516 students

Letter Marks: 1,333 students

Distinction: 383 students

In a particularly impressive collective achievement, 164 schools recorded a 100% pass rate, while 17 institutions saw every one of their students clear the examination in First Division.

Also Read: Assam HSLC 2026 Results: 65.62% Pass, Dima Hasao Tops